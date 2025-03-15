Ruthless Aryna Sabalenka takes revenge against Madison Keys to reach final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka avenged her Australian Open final defeat to Madison Keys in ruthless fashion as she booked her place in the BNP Paribas Open final.

The world number one raced to a 6-0 6-1 victory to set up a final against teenager Mirra Andreeva after the ninth seed continued her winning run against Iga Swiatek.

Keys claimed her first grand slam title with victory over Sabalenka in January, but the American fifth seed never looked like repeating that victory in Indian Wells as she made 21 errors.

Sabalenka needed just 51 minutes to complete the win in chilly, blustery conditions, Keys holding serve late in the second set to avoid a whitewash.

“I wish I would play like that in Australia,” said Sabalenka, who admitted she had needed time to recover from that defeat and was looking forward to taking on Andreeva.

“It feels like an old mama playing against a kid. Oh my God, I’m nine years older than her.”

Andreeva, who became the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 event in Dubai last month, beat defending champion Swiatek 7-6 1-6 6-3.

The 17-year-old won her 11th straight match – two of them against the world number two, who has lost all five of her semi-final appearances since winning the French Open last June.

A tight first set went Andreeva’s way as she conceded a single point in the tie break, but Swiatek raced through the second set with a trio of breaks.

But she was unable to continue her dominance, Andreeva completing the victory in two hours and 17 minutes with her third break of the third set.

“I don’t know why I felt so much confidence and I felt like I’m gonna go and play the tie break like it’s the last tie break of my life,” Andreeva said. “So I just went for all my shots.

” My serve was great, and, you know, just felt super comfortable and super confident during the tie break. I kind of played on a roll.”