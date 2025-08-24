US Open: Aryna Sabalenka wins in straight sets and Alexandra Eala makes history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka began the defence of her US Open title with a battling win – but the most popular victory of the opening day went to young Filipina Alexandra Eala.

Flushing Meadows is very close to an area of Queens known as Little Manila because of the large Filipino community and they flocked to Grandstand court to cheer on 20-year-old Eala, who is one of the rising stars of the women’s tour.

The noise levels rose in a dramatic encounter against Danish 14th seed Clara Tauson, which went all the way to a deciding tie-break after Eala clawed her way back from 5-1 down in the third set.

The left-hander saw four match points come and go before eventually taking the tie-break for a 6-3 2-6 7-6 (13/11) victory that was celebrated in raucous fashion.

It made Eala the first woman from the Philippines to win a grand slam singles match in the open era, and she said: “It’s so special.

“To be Filipino is something I take so much pride in. I don’t have a home tournament so to be able to have this community here at the US Open, I’m so grateful they made me feel like I’m home.”

Also making history for Asia was Indonesia’s Janice Tjen, who upset 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 4-6 6-4, becoming the first player from her country to win a main draw slam match for 22 years.

World number one Sabalenka did not have all things her own way against Rebeka Masarova but avoided any real danger, claiming a 7-5 6-1 victory.

Sabalenka recovered from an early break down and then showed her defensive skills on a memorable set point to forge ahead, after which she pulled away to victory.

The top seed will next face Russian Polina Kudermetova, who became the first winner of the tournament when opponent Nuria Parrizas Diaz retired after only four games.