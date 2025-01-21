Aryna Sabalenka sets up Australian Open semi-final with good friend Paula Badosa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka will face close friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals of the Australian Open after battling to victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The two-time defending champion’s 18-match winning run at Melbourne Park looked in serious danger when she lost the second set on a windy Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka struggled to control her emotions and Pavlyuchenkova twice went an early break up in the deciding set but ultimately the top seed’s power carried her to a 6-2 2-6 6-3 victory.

Sabalenka has now made at least the last four at seven of her last eight grand slam tournaments – she missed Wimbledon last summer through injury.

The 26-year-old said: “I was just praying today, just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions. It was very difficult to play, she played amazing tennis.

“I’m just super happy I was just somehow able to win this match. I’m glad I’m in the semis and I cannot wait to play against Paula.”

It is the first time Sabalenka has lost a set at the tournament since the 2023 final, and she added: “I was all over the place. I’m really glad that at some point I was able to put myself back together, and I was able to just get back to the match.”

Earlier, Badosa ended Coco Gauff’s 13-match winning run to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

The American third seed arrived in Melbourne as the most in-form player on tour after winning the WTA Finals to end last season and then all five singles matches at the United Cup, including a clash against Iga Swiatek.

But Gauff made 41 unforced errors and it was Spaniard Badosa who came out on top in a 7-5 6-4 victory.

Badosa feared she may have to retire last year because of a persistent back problem but ended the season strongly, making the quarter-finals of the US Open, and has now hit a new high here.

“Today I came in and I wanted to play my best game and I think I did it,” she said. “Coco, at the beginning she was playing insane tennis, but I’m super proud of the level I gave today.

“A year ago I was here with my back and I didn’t know if I had to retire from this sport and now I’m here playing against the best in the world. I won today, I’m in the semi-finals. I will never think that a year after I would be here.

“I get emotional because it means a lot for me. I wanted it so much. Also, I try to enjoy it after. I think I learned to value a little bit more, the moments.”

Badosa insisted there would be no awkwardness surrounding her clash with Sabalenka, saying: “It’s pretty chill. We know how to separate things very well. We spoke about it so many times.

“We admire, respect each other. It’s going to be a battle inside the court, of course, but outside it’s super normal.”

Gauff fought back from 5-2 down in the second set but could not force a decider.

She said: “Paula was playing great. Maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way, could have been a different outcome in the first set.

“I think it’s just a lot more work to do. I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed. I’m looking forward to a lot. Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m in an upward trajectory.”

Meanwhile, Goran Ivanisevic has announced he will no longer coach Elena Rybakina.

The pair engaged in a trial period through to the end of the Australian Open but it appeared certain to end in a split after Rybakina announced she was rehiring Stefano Vukov, who is the subject of a WTA investigation over an alleged breach of the governing body’s code of conduct.