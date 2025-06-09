Sir Andy Murray not ruling out return to coaching despite Novak Djokovic split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Andy Murray has not ruled out a return to coaching despite his short-lived link-up with former world number one Novak Djokovic coming to an end after just four tournaments last month.

Murray was speaking at Queen’s Club in London, whose centre court was officially inaugurated as the Andy Murray Arena on Monday ahead of the venue’s new WTA 500 event, the first time the west London site has hosted women’s tennis in 52 years.

Murray, who retired from playing after the 2024 Olympics, linked up with Djokovic in November and despite the pair terminating their relationship in May, the 38-year-old says he may accept a similar role in the future.

Murray told BBC Sport: “I would do it again at some stage. I don’t think that will happen immediately.

“I wasn’t planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity. It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court. Results weren’t as we wanted but we gave it a go.”

Murray, a three-time grand slam winner and five-time winner of the men’s title at Queen’s, joked his tennis was now “diabolical” before rallying with a 10-year-old doubles partner on the court.

“My tennis is diabolical, apologies for what you are about to witness,” he said before pairing up with Gloria, 10, for the ceremonial two-round rally against Laura Robson, who won an Olympic silver medal alongside Murray in 2012, and Jay, 7.

“I’ve obviously missed being out here,” he added. “It’s the first time, obviously, not being involved in a grass court season for a while, but I’ve got a new life now and I’m enjoying being away from the sport a little bit.”

The Scotsman also revealed he has a special connection to this event – he was coached as a 12 and 13-year-old by Russian Olga Morozova, the last women’s singles winner here in 1973.

“I think it’s brilliant,” said Murray, when asked about the return of women’s tennis to Queen’s. “This court has had many great matches on it. I think it’s a great chance for women to showcase themselves out there.”

The former world number one first competed in the main draw at Queen’s as an 18-year-old and for the last time last season before retiring in Paris. He also claimed the doubles trophy in 2019 alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Murray added: “This tournament has so many special moments for me. It’s the place where I won my first match on the ATP Tour, it’s my most successful event.

“Coming back here at the start of the British summer and I’m very proud of the results I have here.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for whoever it was who decided to name the stadium this way. I hope there’s lots of great matches and you all enjoy the tennis.”