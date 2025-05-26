Andy Murray jokes about Novak Djokovic’s return to form under a ‘proper coach’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Murray broke the ice when he met up with Novak Djokovic at the French Open by saying: “Now that you have a proper coach, you’re winning tournaments!”

The Scot was reunited with Djokovic for the first time since the pair announced Murray would no longer be coaching the 24-time grand slam champion when they appeared alongside Roger Federer at Rafael Nadal’s tribute ceremony.

Djokovic has since turned to his former coach, Dusan Vemic, and won his 100th ATP title – and his first since the Olympics last year – in Geneva on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Serbian, who stressed the decision was mutual, said: “We kind of joked around.

“I had also time to speak to him and Roger about, you know, reflecting on some of the nice memories we had in our rivalries and playing Nadal here etc.

“So that was quite special, being in the room with these two guys first for quite some time.

“In terms of the joke about the tournament, yeah, he did congratulate me, and he said, ‘now that you have a proper coach, you’re winning tournaments!’.

“I don’t know. I didn’t take that as a joke. I mean, yeah, of course he was joking, but, you know, I think I have said enough, but I will say it again: Andy is just an amazing person.

“For him to join my team and for us to give a shot to this player/coach relationship was really an incredible thing for tennis and for both of us.

“I was very privileged and honoured. I was enjoying myself very much regardless of the fact that we haven’t had maybe the success we both wanted or people expected us to have.

“But I still think that I have learned things on the court with him, I have enjoyed my conversations with him about tennis, because I still think that he’s one of the most brilliant tennis IQ guys out there.

“Personally, I actually enjoyed my time very much with him, and I feel like we have a closer relationship because of our working relationship in the last four, five months.”

Djokovic, seeded fifth at Roland Garros, begins his quest for a 25th grand slam title against American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.