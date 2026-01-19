Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu’s second-round opponent at the Australian Open switched nationalities last month and was accused of copying another player’s social media post as she made the announcement.

The Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, the world No 55, confirmed in December that she now represents Austria and called the country “a place I love, incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home”.

But in announcing she is now an Austrian citizen, Potapova used the same words as former Russian player Daria Kasatkina when she announced her intention to represent Australia in March.

Kasatkina has since gained Australian citizenship, making the decision to be “myself” as an openly gay player and having been critical of Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Potapova was asked about the similarities between her statement and Kasatkina’s after her opening win at the Australian Open and replied: “Well, I don't find anything wrong with that because you cannot say it in a better way. And why not? And yeah, it was perfect words. I loved it. We loved it with my team, with everyone.

“So we gave it a shot. I don't think that it's something terrible happened. I think the media just blew it up just because they didn't like me with the fact of it happening. I mean, who cares about posts, right?”

Potapova said she had been living in Austria for a couple of years before changing nationalities. “It didn't happen all of a sudden,” she said. “We have been working on it for long time to be honest.

“I actually do like Austria, and Vienna especially. It's my second home. Especially now it's my first home. So, I really like it.”

open image in gallery Anastasia Potapova now represents Austria and has become the country's No 1 ( AFP PHOTO/AFP via Getty Images )

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing under their flag following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Potapova, who has a career-high ranking of 21, was criticised during the Indian Wells tournament in 2023 when she wore a Spartak Moscow football shirt during a practice session.

Raducanu said she would be preparing for a tricky second-round match after the 24-year-old Potapova came from behind to beat Suzan Lamens in round one.

“She's been very high ranked. I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors, number one Tennis Europe juniors, ITF. I was the year below her.

“She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked as well in the pros. She got a really tough match today so that must give her a lot of confidence.

“A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible for the next match.”