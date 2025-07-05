Sonay Kartal eyes Wimbledon quarter-final berth – and British number one ranking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonay Kartal does not only have a Wimbledon quarter-final in her sights, but also the British number one spot.

Kartal is the only British woman left in the singles draw after Emma Raducanu’s brave defeat by top seed Aryna Sabalenka on Friday night.

Should she beat Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 23-year-old will become the first home female player to reach the last eight since Johanna Konta in 2019.

The Brighton pro will also overtake Raducanu and Katie Boulter to become the country’s top-ranked woman.

That was unthinkable a year ago, when Kartal was ranked 298, and frankly still unlikely a week ago.

But Kartal has shown remarkable resilience and intensity to go with her immense talent in victories over Jelena Ostapenko – the 20th seed – Viktoriya Tomova and Diane Parry.

“The drive comes from myself,” she said. “I’m super disciplined. I’m super determined. When I set my mind to something, I want to achieve it.

“I want to prove to myself that I can do it, as well. I’d say the drive is 100 per cent me.”

Kartal made her Wimbledon breakthrough last year, reaching the third round before bowing out to Coco Gauff, and has made superb progress ever since.

She felt like she had really arrived on the WTA Tour after picking up a win over a top-20 player, against Beatriz Haddad Maia, at Indian Wells in March.

“Definitely this week,” she added. “But I would say maybe really Indian Wells for me. I felt like I had good matches, had my first top-20 win there.

“I think even though I maybe haven’t backed the results up as much as I would like to prior to this, on the clay as well, I felt like I’d go one or two rounds, then lose the round.

“I still felt like in the matches I won and lost, the ones I lost I felt like I was improving. I felt like the margins I lost by in each match I was making smaller.

“I think it is an accumulation. Definitely this week will help me massively moving forwards.”