Alexander Zverev feels ‘alone’ and ‘empty’ after shock first round exit at Wimbledon

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev admits he feels “alone” and “empty” after his shock first round exit at Wimbledon to Arthur Rinderknech.

The German was one of the biggest casualties added to the seeds scrapheap, falling to the Frenchman after a two-day, five-set marathon.

The three-time grand slam finalist, beaten 7-6 (3) 6-7 (8) 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-4, opened up about his mental health and revealed he will now consider therapy after struggles on and off the court since reaching the final of the Australian Open this year, losing to Jannik Sinner.

The 28-year-old – who has faced allegations of domestic abuse in the past which were unproven and which he has always denied – intends to seek help in the coming weeks.

“It’s more mental, probably, I feel very alone out there at times, I struggle mentally, after the Australian Open, I don’t know,” said Zverev. “Trying to find ways to get out of this hole, but I keep finding myself back in it. I don’t know, I feel generally speaking quite alone in life, it’s not a nice feeling.

“Maybe for the first time in my life I’ll probably need it.

“I’ve been through a lot of difficulties. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in the media. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in life generally.

open image in gallery Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech ( REUTERS )

“I’ve never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well.”

Zverev is the fourth top-10 player to crash out in the first round at this year’s Championships – and the highest-ranked – joining Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev through the exit door.

open image in gallery Germany's Alexander Zverev during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech ( Reuters )

Rinderknech, the world number 72, was previously best known for having to retire from a match he was winning at last year’s French Open because he injured his foot kicking an advertising hoarding.

The 29-year-old said: “I don’t even know where to start. My legs are still shaking. I can’t do this anymore.

open image in gallery Arthur Rinderknech celebrates his victory

“We started yesterday at 8pm, finish now at 7. What a moment, such emotions.”

PA contributed to this report