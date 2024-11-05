Kansas City Chiefs remain perfect with overtime victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Kansas City Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes had given the Chiefs the lead as he passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the Buccaneers took the game into an extra period as they levelled with 27 seconds remaining.

Mahomes steered the Chiefs downfield with five successful pass attempts, Kareem Hunt finding the end zone from two yards out to take the Super Bowl champions to 8-0.

Harrison Butker put the Chiefs ahead with the only score of the first quarter, landing a 40-yard field goal.

Rachaad White responded as he ran in from seven yards, but Mahomes found DeAndre Hopkins to put the Chiefs 10-7 ahead at the interval.

Baker Mayfield found Cade Otton from 11 yards early in the third quarter to restore the Buccaneers’ lead, Chase McLaughlin stretching it to 17-10 with a field goal from 47 yards.

Mahomes – who threw for 291 yards – found Samaje Perine from seven yards and, after treatment for an ankle injury, Hopkins again to swing momentum the Chiefs way in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers had time for one last drive, Mayfield finding Ryan Miller from a yard out with McLaughlin’s extra point sending the match into overtime.

But Mahomes and Hunt settled matters and earned the Chiefs a 14th consecutive victory dating back to last season.