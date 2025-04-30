FA ‘carefully reviewing’ transgender inclusion policy after Supreme Court ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association says it is “carefully reviewing” its transgender inclusion policy following a UK Supreme Court ruling earlier this month.

The FA issued an update to its policy shortly prior to the ruling which continued to allow transgender women to play in women’s football with reduced testosterone levels, but added a formal process allowing the governing body to exercise ultimate discretion to refuse or remove eligibility to players on grounds of safety or fairness.

However, it has confirmed the policy is now being examined again.

An FA spokesperson said: “We are carefully reviewing our policy and taking legal advice.”

The Scottish Football Association is understood to have updated its policy so that only those born female can play in women and girls’ football from under-13s upwards next season.

The Supreme Court ruling issued on April 16 offered clarification on terms used in the Equality Act. It concluded that Section 195 of the Act, which allows the lawful exclusion of athletes based on sex from gender-affected sports, was “plainly predicated on biological sex”.

Former FA chairman Lord Triesman told The Telegraph at the time of the ruling: “The pitiful excuses of some sports bodies, and especially the FA, have been shown to be unlawful.

“Women’s sport, as in all else, is defined by biology facts. There is no room for alternative propositions and the bodies concerned must reform and comply with the law at once or certainly face constant legal challenges.”

Since the ruling was handed down, the Ultimate Pool Group has updated its policy to ban trans women, having also received a report that pool was a gender-affected sport.

Snooker’s global governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, is also reviewing its policy.