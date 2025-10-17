York chairman Clint Goodchild salutes ‘great day’ after Super League promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

York chairman Clint Goodchild has hailed an exciting new era for sport in North Yorkshire after the Knights were confirmed as one of the two additional clubs to join an expanded 14-team Betfred Super League for 2026.

The panel was tasked with selecting the two best candidates to join the 12 teams who had already secured their place in the top-flight by virtue of the IMG grading scores announced on Thursday.

Toulouse and York, who ranked 13th and 14th respectively, were selected from a short list of applicants, with London considered the other viable contender for a return to Super League.

Goodchild said: “It’s a great day for the region. A team that can represent the region in the highest tier of professional sport, it’s been long time coming. The city of York is buzzing.”

York have not played in the top tier in the Super League era. A previous York club last featured in the top division, then the Championship, in 1986.

Toulouse, who will join fellow French side Catalans in the top tier, played one season in Super League in 2022 before being relegated back to the Championship.

Under the terms of the expansion agreement, York and Toulouse will receive only half of the central funding assigned to the other 12 teams, a financial shortfall with which Goodchild, who confirmed the Knights will become a full-time operation, is unconcerned.

“I’m thankful to be getting 50 per cent funding because we budgeted for zero – we have an additional £650,000 now,” added Goodchild.

“From a strategic standpoint of recruiting for 2026, we’re not playing catch-up. We’re an inexperienced club both on and off the field when it comes to this level, and we just need to make sure we start putting that right in pre-season.”

York’s elevation means a return to Super League for head coach Mark Applegarth, who coached Wakefield during their difficult Super League relegation campaign two years ago.

The Knights’ fortunes improved dramatically under his tenure, culminating in victory over Featherstone in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley, and finishing top of this year’s Championship at the end of the regular season and reaching the Grand Final, where they were narrowly beaten at home by Toulouse.

“I’m proud and privileged to be coaching York in Super League,” said Applegarth. “It’s the vision that brought me to the club in the first place. Once I met with Clint, I had a burning desire to get York back in and be competing. We’re happy and we’re privileged that we’re there, but we don’t just want to go and make the numbers up.”

The decision will come as a blow to London, who had high hopes of being lifted back into the top flight after being effectively relaunched by a new consortium including Australian rugby league great Darren Lockyer.

In a statement, incoming Broncos owner Grant Wechsel said: “While we are naturally disappointed not to have been promoted and respect the process the RFL ran, our belief in this project and our direction as a club will not waiver.

“The game of rugby league needs a strong London team, and we will not stop until we return our club to the top level of the game. Darren Lockyer and I are determined people, and today’s decision will serve as strong motivation to drive our success in 2026 and prove people wrong.”

The structure of the competition beyond 2026 remains uncertain and subject both to the findings of an ongoing strategic review, and prospective television negotiations, with Sky’s current deal set to expire at the end of next season.