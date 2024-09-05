A closer look at the contenders battling to extend their Super League season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Five clubs are effectively fighting for three remaining play-off places as the Betfred Super League season approaches its conclusion.

With three games of the regular campaign remaining, Wigan, Hull KR and Warrington have already sealed their top six slots, but the battle to join them could go right down to points difference.

Ahead of another pivotal weekend, the PA news agency analyses the remaining fixtures and top six prospects of the teams currently sitting in fourth to eighth positions.

St Helens (points 28; points difference 192)

Sep 7: Warrington A; Sep 13: Castleford H; Sep 20: Leigh A.

Prospects: Saints have seldom seemed closer to missing out on the play-offs for the first time in history. They face a potentially crucial finale against Leigh but should have enough in the bank to limp through.Prediction: 6th

Salford (pts 28; pd -2)

Sep 7: Catalans H; Sep 14: Hull FC A; Sep 20: Wigan A.

Prospects: Inspired by Man of Steel contender Marc Sneyd, Salford’s expansive rugby has thrilled throughout the campaign and they ought to clinch their deserved post-season place with relative ease.Prediction: 4th

Leigh (pts 27; pd 164)

Sep 6: Castleford A; Sep 13: Hull KR H; Sep 20: St Helens H.

Prospects: Four wins in a row have seen Adrian Lam’s men surge into contention and the form team of the moment look well-equipped to fight through a relatively tough run-in and finish the job.Prediction: 5th

Catalans (pts 26; pd 38)

Sep 7: Salford A; Sep 14: London H; Sep 20: Hull FC A.

Prospects: Last season’s Grand Final runners-up have spluttered through the majority of the 2024 campaign and despite possessing by far the most favourable run-in, the French side look likely to narrowly fall short.Prediction: 7th

Leeds (pts 26; pd 28)

Sep 6: Hull FC H; Sep 13: Wigan A; Sep 20: Hull KR A.

Prospects: Despite the recent arrival of Brad Arthur, the Rhinos have shown few discernible signs of improvement and a second season without post-season rugby beckons at Headingley.Prediction: 8th