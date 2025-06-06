From full-back to front row, the battles that will decide Challenge Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Still smarting from last year’s final defeat to Wigan, Sam Burgess’s Warrington are looking to extend Hull KR’s 40 years of hurt when the two sides meet in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The return of captain George Williams has given a major boost to Wire’s chances but Rovers, streaking away at the top of Super League, have the edge in plenty of other departments.

Here the PA news agency take a closer look at the key areas that could determine the destiny of this year’s trophy:

Full-back: Matt Dufty v Jack Broadbent

Having made his name as a flashy and thrusting full-back, Australian Dufty has added another dimension to his game this season, holding together a Warrington spine decimated by injuries to the likes of Williams, Marc Sneyd and Danny Walker.

Meanwhile Rovers will have no qualms about dropping Broadbent into the role temporarily vacated by the cup-tied Arthur Mourgue. Broadbent has excelled when called upon by head coach Willie Peters and scored two tries and delivered a man of the match-winning display in their crushing semi-final win over Catalans.

Half-back: George Williams v Mikey Lewis

All attention will be on the Warrington captain and star scrum-half, who will make his comeback less than eight weeks after undergoing surgery on an injured ankle. Williams’ match-fitness could be key to his side’s hopes of lifting the Cup.

Lewis, the reigning Super League Man of Steel, is equally essential to Rovers’ prospects. His tenacity and accuracy with the boot has been integral to his side’s surge to the top of Super League, and there few for whom bringing an end to Rovers’ 40-year trophy hoodoo would mean more.

Hooker: Sam Powell v Jez Litten

Despite a trophy-laden career with Wigan, Powell has never been on the field for a Challenge Cup win. But the 32-year-old will get another chance in place of the injured Danny Walker, and Wire hope his previous experience of Wembley will play a crucial factor.

Having played second fiddle for much of last season to Matt Parcell, Litten has emerged as one of the success stories of Rovers’ continued rise this term, his relentless and pinpoint attacking threat making sure his side maintain momentum through the sticky moments that have come their way.

Front row: Paul Vaughan v Dean Hadley

Irresistible forces and immovable objects abound in both finalists’ respective front rows and are encapsulated by Vaughan and Hadley. The 6ft 4in Vaughan has brought relentless power and passion to a Wire side struggling with so many injury setbacks this season.

The value of the equally uncompromising Hadley was underlined by being the only Rovers regular to be rested for last week’s Super League win over St Helens. With neither player prepared to give an inch, Vaughan and Hadley will provide the base for their respective sides’ cup-winning chances.