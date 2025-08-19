Clubs must wait until October for confirmation of 2026 Super League status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super League clubs must wait until five days after this season’s Grand Final to confirm their status in next season’s potentially restructured top flight.

The current top 12 clubs voted last month to expand the competition to 14 from 2026, subject to enough applicants meeting tight financial and sustainability criteria.

The top 12 will still be determined by existing IMG grading scores, with the possible additional clubs picked by a seven-strong panel of experts.

Clubs – including those who face the prospect of dropping out of the existing top 12 in the IMG table – must express their intention to apply by next Wednesday, with the composition of next season’s Super League announced on October 16.

Crisis-hit Salford, who are battling to complete their season after forfeiting last week’s game against Wakefield, are expected to drop out of contention, effectively leaving three top-flight places up for grabs.

The PA news agency understands that Bradford Bulls, who last played in Super League in 2014, are in pole position to replace Salford in the 12th spot, leaving Toulouse, York and London as front-runners for the remaining places.

The panel, which will consider criteria additional to those already set out by IMG, specifically relating to financial status and sustainability going forward, will be chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine.

Caine said: “I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition.

“This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust.

“All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality.”

The seven-strong panel will also include two fellow non-executive RFL directors Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton, interim head of legal Graeme Sarjeant, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones and Super League (Europe) board member Peter Hutton.

The composition of next season’s Championship and League One competitions – which are expected to merge – is set to be confirmed later this week.