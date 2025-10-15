Sumo wrestlers spotted sightseeing ahead of London tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giant sumo wrestlers have been spotted sightseeing as London prepares to host the second-ever professional sumo wrestling event held outside Japan.

Some of the wrestlers (rikishi) took the opportunity to fit in some sightseeing ahead of the Grand Sumo Tournament being held at the Royal Albert Hall this week - from squeezing into black cabs to riding hire bikes.

Grand champion Onosato was pictured walking around Kensington and standing next to a red London bus wearing a kimono.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki said Onosato was “taking a stroll”.

open image in gallery After a 34-year wait, London will again play host to Japan’s national sport ( PA )

“Sumo is returning to the Royal Albert Hall after 34 years. I hope everyone will have great fun.”

Wrestlers posed for pictures in front of the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace and even ate hot dogs on Westminster Bridge.

Four wrestlers were also seen crossing the Abbey Road zebra crossing.

open image in gallery The final touches are applied to the dohyo ahead of the Grand Sumo Tournament ( PA )

Sharing a photo on X of two wrestlers stuffed into the back of a taxi, Mr Suzuki said: “Black cab is full with just two Yokozuna (Grand Champion)”.

The only previous occasion when Sumo has been hosted professionally overseas was in 1991, when the same venue staged a five-day “basho” before a sold-out crowd and which was broadcast nationally in the UK.

open image in gallery A policeman doffs his hat to one of the 40 top-ranked sumo wrestlers ahead of the 1991 event ( PA )

The 1991 event, staged as part of that year’s Japan Festival in London, was a technical feat for organisers.

Wheelbarrows were used to transport specialist soil to Kensington in west London from a site in Heathrow, while adaptations had to be made to the stage area to ensure it could bear the impact of the competitors as they wrestled.

Sumo is considered more than just a sport in Japan.

There is a ceremonial-religious aspect which dates back more than 1,500 years, with competitors living almost monastic lives in “heya” stables, where they observe strict and highly restricted lifestyles.

Forty of Japan’s top wrestlers are expected to travel to London to compete across five days from October 15-19.