Sumo has a new champion. And his nationality has shocked the sport

Japan has a new sumo grand champion after breaking years of dominance from other nations.
Onosato, weighing in at 191 kilograms, is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank of yokozuna since 2017. The sport has been dominated by Mongolians in recent years, with six of the previous seven grand champions hailing from Mongolia.
The 24-year-old, whose real name is Daiki Nakamura, was promoted to sumo's highest rank on Wednesday by the Japan Sumo Association.
His promotion follows his victory in last week's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, adding to his win at another prestigious tournament in March.
Sumo is considered Japan's national sport, with many of its ritual elements connected to Shinto, Japan's indigenous religion.
Sumo's origins date back more than 1,000 years, and Japan is the only country where it is contested on a professional level.
The sport is highly regimented with many wrestlers living in communal training facilities where food and dress are controlled by ancient traditions.
Onosato's promotion will set up an instant rivalry with Mongolia-born Hoshoryu. The Japanese news agency Kyodo said the two sumo stars are due to meet in a tournament in July in the central city of Nagoya.
