One in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome at live sports events – Stonewall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome at live sports events, new research commissioned by Stonewall has found.

Research was conducted through market research and insight agency Opinium between January 24 and March 11 this year amongst 2000 LGBTQ+ people and found that some still feel unwelcome or unsafe playing or watching sport.

It also found that one in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome in community sport groups or community team sports.

One in five people who attended a live sporting event in the last year felt discriminated against because they are LGBTQ+, while one in three black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBTQ+ people who attended a live sporting event in the last year reported experiencing discrimination.

Additionally, one in five people who attended a fitness club or sports group in the last year experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The study comes in the midst of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which has been running since 2013 and aims to make sport inclusive for all by encouraging people to lace up to show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

This year’s campaign began at the weekend in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Grand Slam of Darts tournament along with involvement from the Football Association and grassroots football teams, while the Premier League will showcase their support in the first week of December.

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is the only current British male player to be openly gay and he believes the statistics show that “too many” LGBTQ+ people still feel unwelcome in sport.

He said: “I know first-hand what it feels like to have to hide who you are on the pitch and the impact that has on participating in the sports you love. It’s thanks to campaigns like Rainbow Laces that more LGBTQ+ players and fans can bring their full selves to the beautiful game, and sport as a whole.

“While we’ve seen so much progress over the past decade, these statistics highlight that too many of us still feel unwelcome and unsafe in sport. In 2024, LGBTQ+ people deserve better. I’m proud to support Rainbow Laces this year, to help all of us have the opportunity to participate in and feel part of the sports we love.”