Gerwen Price hits nine-darter but falls to Stephen Bunting in Aberdeen

It was a second perfect leg for the Welshman in this year’s tournament.

Jim van Wijk
Thursday 15 May 2025 15:22 EDT
Gerwyn Price landed his second perfect leg of this year’s Premier League (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gerwyn Price landed his second perfect leg of this year's Premier League (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gerwyn Price hit a nine-dart finish in his quarter-final defeat to Stephen Bunting on Night 15 of the Premier League in Aberdeen.

Welshman Price, already secure of a play-off spot, landed the perfect leg to reduce the deficit to 5-4.

It was a second nine-dart finish for Price in this year’s tournament, which has one more nightly event ahead of the Play-Offs at London’s O2 on May 29.

Having lost his opening eight games, former Masters champion Bunting was already out of contention to progress, but closed out a 6-4 victory over Price to make it through to the semi-finals.

Earlier in the opening match at the P&J Live, Nathan Aspinall built on a fast start to see off Michael van Gerwen 6-3 and boost his own play-off hopes.

