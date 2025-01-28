Record number of whistleblowers report suspected sports doping in UK in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The battle against sports doping saw a record number of whistleblowers come forward in 2024, according to the latest figures released on Tuesday.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) was handed 211 reports of suspected doping misconduct by its intelligence and investigations team.

The reports covered 30 sports in 2024, with the Paris Olympics at the heart of a packed sporting calendar.

The latest figure extends a trend with reports increasing year-on-year since 2020.

UKAD confirmed it had received 184 in 2023, 110 in 2022 and 75 in 2021, with the latest figure an increase of almost 15 percent.

Sport’s battle against doping has seen US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) state that it “fully supports” the US government’s decision to withhold a $3.6m (£2.8m) payment to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) following the organisation’s handling of a major doping scandal.

UKAD launched the 'Protect Your Sport' initiative in November 2020 to encourage whistleblowers to report anonymously.

UKAD's head of intelligence and investigations Mario Theophanous said: "It's important to UKAD that athletes and the sporting community feel safe talking to us, and that we normalise the reporting of doping in sport.

"One of the main reasons that we release these reporting numbers is to show individuals who are unsure or uncertain about reporting that you're not alone - there are others like you who want to protect the integrity of their sport."

UKAD has launched an anonymous SMS and WhatsApp service for reporting suspected misconduct.

Theophanous added: "The service allows our investigators to reply to the person reporting in real time, gathering the necessary evidence we need to conduct our investigations.

"We hope to encourage other individuals who may have information but fear reporting it, to take the decisive action and raise their concerns to 'Protect Your Sport' anonymously."