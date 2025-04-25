Barry Hearn issues ultimatum to ‘not fit for purpose’ Crucible over World Snooker Championship future
The Sheffield venue has hosted the tournament since 1977 but the future is uncertain
Barry Hearn has declared the Crucible Theatre “not fit for purpose” and said that the World Snooker Championship will leave the Sheffield venue in 2027 unless changes are made.
The contract to stage snooker’s premier annual tournament expires in 2027, with a relocation to a larger, more suitable venue long mooted.
Hearn, a former chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), has been heavily involved in discussions in his role as president of Matchroom Sport, a body that effectively controls the World Snooker Tour.
The Crucible has hosted the World Championship since 1977, but the 980-seat theatre has faced criticism for a lack of spectator and practice space in recent years.
And Hearn has insisted that facilities must be improved if the tournament is to remain at the venue.
“The Crucible's been a big part of my life and a big part of snooker's life," Hearn said on BBC Radio 5 Live, "but it has to move with the times and someone, whether it's government or Sheffield, have to come up with a way of showing us that they're going to treat us with respect and give us the type of facilities we require.
"It's as simple as that. It's not complicated."
Asked directly whether the World Championship could stay in Sheffield without a new venue or expansion, Hearn replied: “No. It's black and white: we love the Crucible, we love Sheffield, but the Crucible and Sheffield have got to love us.
“We want to stay but the financials have to be taken into consideration. The facilities where the Crucible is are no longer fit for purpose, that's the key issue."
Hearn also expressed a desire to offer more prize money to players, citing the example of darts, another sport in which Matchroom is heavily involved.
Next year’s world champion in darts will earn £1m, while the snooker world champion crowned next weekend will pocket £500,000.
A statement from Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker said ahead of the tournament that no decision was imminent over the future.
“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027," the statement said.
"Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the Championship will be made during this year's event.
"When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."
