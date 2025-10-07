Ronnie O’Sullivan makes century on return at Xi’an Grand Prix
Ronnie O’Sullivan made a composed century on his return for the first time since mid-August against Iulian Boiko at the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.
The 49-year-old was last in action at the Saudi Arabia Masters, where he was beaten in the final by Neil Robertson.
O’Sullivan – who has recently moved to Dubai with his new wife Laila Rouass – subsequently missed the English Open and British Open having withdrawn due to medical reasons.
Playing for the 1,000th time in a ranking event match, O’Sullivan capitalised on an early error from 20-year-old Ukrainian Boiko to take the opening frame with a well-crafted 107.
Earlier, world number one Judd Trump had made his ninth career 147 break on the way to a 5-2 victory over Ng On-yee
Trump, runner-up to Kyren Wilson in Xi’an last year, compiled a maximum in the fifth frame against three-time women’s world champion Ng to put himself in line for the tournament’s £5,000 highest break bonus. He goes on to next face Matthew Stevens.
Ireland’s Aaron Hill also made a 147 break during the evening session in the second frame of his match against Huang Jiahao. It takes the tally of maximums so far this season to 13, with the record of 15 set over the 2024-25 campaign.
Elsewhere, reigning men’s world champion Zhao Xintong beat compatriot Wang Xinbo 5-2, Neil Robertson defeated Leone Crowley 5-1 and Jak Jones saw off fellow Welshman Dylan Emery by the same score.
Defending Xi’an Grand Prix champion Wilson was given a walkover after Marco Fu withdrew.