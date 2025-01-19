Shaun Murphy takes control of Kyren Wilson in Masters final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shaun Murphy is on the verge of a second Masters title after he established a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson at the end of the afternoon session of Sunday’s final.

A magnificent 147 break by Murphy against Mark Allen had sent the ‘Magician’ into the showpiece at Alexandra Palace and he continued his fine form against world champion Wilson.

Murphy followed up breaks of 94 and 65 with back-to-back centuries to take control of the best-of-19 frame final ahead of the evening session at 7pm.

The start to the final was disrupted by a wasp inside the north London venue with Murphy again the target like earlier this week.

It failed to put off the 2015 Masters champion as he went ahead after a strong first frame following a break of 94.

The second frame was more cagey, but Murphy moved 2-0 up before Wilson got off the mark with his own half-century break.

Crucially, Murphy edged the next two frames to open up a healthy lead before Wilson reduced the deficit with a 53 break.

The afternoon session belonged to Murphy, though, who produced a superb 134 clearance for the first century of the final.

It was followed up by an excellent break of 116 to leave Murphy in a strong position.