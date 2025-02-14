Ronnie O’Sullivan apologises for ‘letting people down’ after recent withdrawals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan has apologised to fans who felt frustrated at his withdrawal from recent events but stressed he must continue to prioritise his health and well-being.

O’Sullivan pulled out of the Welsh Open in Llandudno on Tuesday, just hours before he was scheduled to play his first-round match against Jamie Clarke.

The seven-time world champion has now withdrawn from six ranking tournaments this season. He is next set to compete in the World Open in Yushan at the end of this month.

O’Sullivan has not played on the tour since he withdrew midway through his Championship League group in January, snapping his cue after losing four of his five matches.

The 49-year-old subsequently pulled out of the Masters at Alexandra Palace, citing exhaustion after engaging in a gruelling series of exhibition events abroad, and also the German Masters in Berlin.

O’Sullivan, though, maintains he did not take any of those decisions lightly.

“I realise plenty of people who bought tickets to some recent snooker events will have been frustrated when I withdrew, so I just wanted to say sorry to those of you who’ve been disappointed with me having to pull out of those tournaments,” O’Sullivan wrote on X.

“I’ve been trying to prioritise my health and well-being, which sometimes means making last-minute decisions not to play. It’s never an easy decision and I hate letting people down.

“I’m doing what I can to get back to my best, and I’m grateful for all your support and understanding.”