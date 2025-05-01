Ronnie O’Sullivan makes honest admission after ‘lucky’ run to World Championship semi-final
‘The Rocket’ has reached the World Championship semi-finals for a record 14th time despite a string of poor performances by his own reckoning
Ronnie O’Sullivan said he “got lucky again” in his first competition since January as he secured a berth in the last four at the World Snooker Championship.
The veteran remains on course for a record eighth title at the Crucible, having dispatched Ali Carter and Pang Junxu with ease before winning a tighter encounter with former semi-finalist S Jiahui in the quarter-finals.
The 49-year-old won 13-9, having led 10-6 after Wednesday’s morning session.
He conceded three of the first four frames during the evening session but regrouped to book a semi-final against Zhao Xintong, who is competing as an amateur on his return from a match-fixing ban.
Despite the run of wins O’Sullivan was characteristically downcast afterwards as he analysed his performance, telling BBC Sport: “I'm playing awful and the cue feels awful so it is the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I don't think I can get any worse.”
“He played poor and let me off the hook. I got lucky again. I have tried to give it my best and I am just hanging in there.”
Si had opportunities to pressure O’Sullivan, like his previous opponents, but failed to exploit his errors and it was the Englishman who moved into the ascendancy in the key moments.
The World Championship is the seven-time winner’s first event since he walked out of the Championship League in January, after which he took a three-month break to protect his mental health.
“I have relied on [errors from] other people to win and that doesn't feel good for me,” he continued after beating Si. “I always feel better when I force the opening and put the pressure on my opponents.
“You feel a lot better when you've won the match rather than they've lost it.”
In the other side of the draw, world No. 1 Judd Trump swept aside 2023 world champion Luca Brecel 13-8, setting a new century record in a season of 104 in the process.
He will play Mark Williams in their semi-final after the three-time champion won a 13-12 thriller against fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ veteran John Higgins.
“Look at Judd and Mark and Zhao,” O’Sullivan added in his post-match interview. “I won't be able to get away with the standard I have played the last three matches at [against them].”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments