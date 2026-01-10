Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Masters schedule, TV channels and how to watch the snooker online

Everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament at Alexandra Palace

Shaun Murphy is the reigning champion
Shaun Murphy is the reigning champion (PA)

The Masters is underway this weekend as the best 16 players in the world battle for one of snooker’s most prestigious prizes.

Shaun Murphy triumphed last year and returns to Alexandra Palace in north London to defend his crown, starting with a first-round contest on Sunday against the young talent Wu Yize, one of five Chinese players in this year’s tournament.

Judd Trump arrives as the world No 1 and favourite to win the tournament, and he takes on Ding Junhui in the first round. World champion Zhao Xintong begins against Gary Wilson on Monday.

But there will be no Ronnie O’Sullivan at this year’s Masters after the eight-time champion withdrew at the 11th hour citing medical reasons. O’Sullivan has been replaced by Chris Wakelin, who will start his campaign on Wednesday against Neil Robertson.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters on TV, with match schedule and channel informationn below:

First round

Best off 11 frames

Sunday 11 January

13:00 – Shaun Murphy (1) v Wu Yize (13)

19:00 – Mark Selby (8) v Xiao Guodong (11)

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:40-02:40 - BBC Two

Monday 12 January

13:00 – Mark Williams (6) v Mark Allen (10)

19:00 - Zhao Xintong (2) v Gary Wilson (16)

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:30-02:30 - BBC Two

Tuesday 13 January

13:00 – Kyren Wilson (4) v Si Jiahui (15)

19:00 – John Higgins (7) v Barry Hawkins (14)

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:30-02:30 - BBC Two

Wednesday 14 January

13:00 – Judd Trump (3) v Ding Junhui (12)

19:00 – Neil Robertson (5) v Chris Wakelin (17)

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:00-02:00 - BBC Two

Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy (1) or Wu Yize (13) v Mark Selby (8) or Xiao Guodong (11)

Neil Robertson (5) or Ronnie O'Sullivan (9) v Kyren Wilson (4) or Si Jiahui (15)

Judd Trump (3) or Ding Junhui (12) v Mark Williams (6) or Mark Allen (10)

John Higgins (7) or Barry Hawkins (14) v Zhao Xintong (2) or Gary Wilson (16)

Thursday 15 January

Best off 11 frames

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:00-02:00 - BBC Two

Friday 16 January

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Masters Snooker Extra:

00:35-02:35 - BBC Two

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 January

Best off 11 frames

Match schedule TBC

Live coverage:

13:00-16:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Final

Sunday 18 January

Best of 19 frames

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in