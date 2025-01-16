Masters snooker schedule today and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Masters kicks off the 2025 snooker calendar as 16 of the best players in the world have gathered at Alexandra Palace to compete for one of the sport’s biggest prizes.

The Masters celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and the tournament is one of snooker’s triple crown of events, along with the World Championship in April and the UK Championship won by Judd Trump last month.

Trump is the favourite to lift the trophy come next Sunday for the third time in his career, especially after Ronnie O’Sullivan withdrew from the event at short notice on medical grounds, and the Bristolian began his campaign in style with a statement 6-1 first-round win over Barry Hawkins.

Defending champion O’Sullivan was set to face old rival John Higgins in a blockbuster clash to kickstart the Ally Pally tournament, but was replaced by two-time winner Neil Robertson (who was ranked 17th at the seeding cut-off). The Australian will have real ambition to win the event after an incredible comeback win, as will the likes of Mark Selby, reigning world champion Kyren Wilson and Mark Allen.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Masters:

When is the tournament?

The Masters begins on Sunday 12 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 19 January.

How to watch

The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the eight days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

Masters snooker schedule

Thursday January 16

1pm: Quarter-final – Neil Robertson vs Shaun Murphy

7pm: Quarter-final – Mark Allen vs Mark Selby

Friday January 17

1pm: Quarter-final – Judd Trump vs Ding Junhui

7pm: Quarter-final – Kyren Wilson vs Luca Brecel/Chris Wakelin

Saturday January 18

1pm: Semi-final – TBC

7pm: Semi-final – TBC

Sunday January 19

1pm & 7pm: Final – TBC

What is the prize money?

Winner: £350,000

Runner-up: £140,000

Semi-finals: £75,000

Quarter-finals: £40,000

Last 16: £25,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,015,000