What is the Masters snooker prize money?

The Masters is here to kickstart the 2025 snooker calendar as the road to April’s World Championship at the Crucible Theatre really begins.

Lifting the world title in Sheffield is the ultimate accolade in the sport but the Masters is a huge event in its own right, with more than 2,000 fans cramming into Alexandra Palace for every session – many more than can fit in the Crucible – making for a raucous atmosphere.

It is one-third of snooker’s triple crown, along with the Worlds and the UK Championship won by Judd Trump last month, and the prize money on offer as 16 of the best players in the world battle it out for supremacy over eight days befits that status.

The prize pot has increased from last year, with the winner now netting £350,000 as opposed to £250k, while the runner-up prize has also had an increase of £40k to £140,000. In fact, the money of offer has gone up for every round of the competition.

Here a full breakdown of how much the players can win and everything you need to know about the 2025 Masters:

What is the prize money?

Winner: £350,000

Runner-up: £140,000

Semi-finals: £75,000

Quarter-finals: £40,000

Last 16: £25,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,015,000

When is the tournament?

The Masters begins on Sunday 12 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 19 January.

How to watch

The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website showing every match across the eight days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

Masters snooker schedule

First round (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 12 January

Neil Robertson 6-5 John Higgins

Shaun Murphy 6-3 Gary Wilson

Monday 13 January

Mark Williams 5-6 Ding Junhui

Mark Selby 6-1 Ali Carter

Tuesday 14 January

Judd Trump 6-1 Barry Hawkins

Mark Allen 6-2 Si Jiahui

Wednesday 15 January

1pm: Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda

7pm: Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin

Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)

Thursday 16 January

1pm: Quarter-final 1 or 2

7pm: Quarter-final 1 or 2

Friday 17 January

1pm: Quarter-final 3 or 4

7pm: Quarter-final 3 or 4

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 18 January

1pm: Semi-final 1 or 2

7pm: Semi-final 1 or 2

Final (best of 19 frames)

Sunday 19 January