What is the Masters snooker prize money?
The Masters takes place at Alexandra Palace in London over eight days with a huge prize pot on offer
The Masters is here to kickstart the 2025 snooker calendar as the road to April’s World Championship at the Crucible Theatre really begins.
Lifting the world title in Sheffield is the ultimate accolade in the sport but the Masters is a huge event in its own right, with more than 2,000 fans cramming into Alexandra Palace for every session – many more than can fit in the Crucible – making for a raucous atmosphere.
It is one-third of snooker’s triple crown, along with the Worlds and the UK Championship won by Judd Trump last month, and the prize money on offer as 16 of the best players in the world battle it out for supremacy over eight days befits that status.
The prize pot has increased from last year, with the winner now netting £350,000 as opposed to £250k, while the runner-up prize has also had an increase of £40k to £140,000. In fact, the money of offer has gone up for every round of the competition.
Here a full breakdown of how much the players can win and everything you need to know about the 2025 Masters:
What is the prize money?
Winner: £350,000
Runner-up: £140,000
Semi-finals: £75,000
Quarter-finals: £40,000
Last 16: £25,000
Highest break: £15,000
Total prize pot: £1,015,000
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 12 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 19 January.
How to watch
The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website showing every match across the eight days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 12 January
Neil Robertson 6-5 John Higgins
Shaun Murphy 6-3 Gary Wilson
Monday 13 January
Tuesday 14 January
Mark Allen 6-2 Si Jiahui
Wednesday 15 January
- 1pm: Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda
- 7pm: Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 16 January
- 1pm: Quarter-final 1 or 2
- 7pm: Quarter-final 1 or 2
Friday 17 January
- 1pm: Quarter-final 3 or 4
- 7pm: Quarter-final 3 or 4
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 18 January
- 1pm: Semi-final 1 or 2
- 7pm: Semi-final 1 or 2
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 19 January
- 1pm: Final – first session
- 7pm: Final – second session