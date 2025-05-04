Zhao Xintong opens up 7-1 lead over Mark Williams in World Championship final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crucible qualifier Zhao Xintong dominated Mark Williams in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship final, running up a 7-1 lead.

The Chinese, who thrashed Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-final, was in complete control as the three-time champion was unable to find the form that saw him upset Judd Trump on Saturday.

Zhao won each of the first three frames to set the tone in the best-of-35 clash and refused to let the Welshman back in, hitting two fine centuries along the way.

That was enough to make him firm favourite to become just the third player in history to win the prestigious tournament having come through qualification.

Zhao, playing as an amateur in Sheffield, settled quickest, controlling the opening frame after an initial 51-point flurry and sealing it after navigating a safety exchange.

Williams opened his account for the day with a long red at the start of the second but missed the chance to win it, inviting his opponent in for a clean 100 break.

Both players made mistakes as things became scrappy in the third but it was Zhao who picked up when mattered, showing the quality and range with three outstanding shots to sink brown, blue and pink.

At 3-0 things were veering off course for the veteran but Williams got on the board just before the mid-session interval as he came through another sloppy frame with his nose in front.

Zhao ensured the momentum did not switch, restoring his three-frame lead with a break of 57. Williams battled on despite conceding a foul on the pink to leave himself needing two snookers, eventually bowing to the inevitable.

He looked to have found his mojo when he notched up 61 – more than double his previous best – but misjudged a canon off the black with frame there for the taking. He was unable to make a fine cut on the red and Zhao did the rest.

Emboldened by his lead, Zhao got even better as the session came to an end, piecing together a fluid 104 and producing a remarkable plant on a long red to finish with an 83.