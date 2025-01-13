Mark Selby: I genuinely considered snooker retirement but now I’m feeling good again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Selby’s record in the Masters makes for a puzzling read. In his first seven appearances at one of snooker’s most prestigious events, which makes up one-third of the sport’s triple crown, he made the final on five occasions, winning it three times, including on his debut in 2008.

But after reaching the 2014 final, where he lost to fierce rival Ronnie O’Sullivan, Selby hasn’t won more than a single match in any of the 10 editions since.

For a man who is renowned for his consistency, and regarded by many as the toughest match-player in the history of snooker, it’s a truly baffling run of results – especially as he says he relishes the famously raucous atmosphere at Alexandra Palace.

“It really has been a game of two halves for me,” smiles Selby, referencing his bizarre Masters record by stealing a phrase that players from his beloved Leicester City have probably used plenty of times over the years.

“But it’s a great competition to be involved in – only the best 16 players in the world are there and I’m one of those. The atmosphere is always really good as well.

“I guess the reason I haven’t done well recently is that every match could be a final because the quality of opponent is so high. It’s the best of the best and you don’t have to do too much wrong to be losing.

“On the other side, that shows how well I did do to get to five finals in seven seasons. It makes that achievement more impressive because I haven’t done well there recently.”

open image in gallery Mark Selby is a four-time world champion ( PA Archive )

As he heads back to Ally Pally to try and end that recent hoodoo this week – with Ali Carter waiting in the first round on Monday evening – Selby has plenty of confidence in the state of his game.

Playing in the invitational Championship League in his home city of Leicester last week as a warm-up for the Masters, Selby was almost unstoppable. Not only did he win the competition but he reached double figures for century breaks across the week.

Throw in the multiple maximum 147 breaks he made during a series of exhibitions in Wales around the new year and the four-time world champion suddenly looks like the form horse as the best in the world gather in north London.

“The big thing for me is to enjoy it,” explains Selby. “When you do enjoy the game and stay relaxed, you play some of your best stuff.

“I’ve felt like this form has been coming – I felt really good at the Championship League, I wanted to take it seriously and use it as a good warm-up for the Masters. Try to take it like a proper ranking event, get zoned in and get in good habits ahead of next week.

“I’ve played well the last few days but snooker is such a tough game that I could go to the Masters, Ali plays brilliantly and I don’t get a chance. Once you’re in your chair, there’s nothing you can do, no matter how well you’re playing.

“You can only go there in a good frame of mind, feel like you’re playing OK, like I am at the moment, and then whatever happens out there happens.”

open image in gallery Selby is on the road back to form after a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery He crashed out of the World Championship in the first round to Joe O’Connor ( PA Wire )

Selby has been very open about his mental health struggles in recent years, having been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and admitting to having suicidal thoughts in the past.

He crashed out of the 2024 World Championship last April to Joe O’Connor in the first round amid what he describes as a really low moment and contemplated snooker retirement in the aftermath.

He explains that he is in a better place off the table now and September’s British Open win was his reward on the table but says he will always have to live with depression and it’s simply about managing the condition as best he can.

“I’m learning to cope better than I did before but when I spoke to the doctor he said it’s never going to go away completely, it’s just something you have to control as well as you possibly can,” explains Selby.

“I feel good at the moment and I’ve been okay for a little while now but I’m sure the lows will come around again.

“Retirement was a genuine consideration for me and unless you’ve been through it yourself, you don’t really know. Playing a sport like snooker, with so many high and lows, that can trigger it.

“I never should have played the Worlds last year. I wasn’t in a good place and if I’m in that position again, I definitely won’t play no matter what tournament it is. I have to try and put myself first.”

The Masters suffered a blow on Friday when defending champion O’Sullivan pulled out of the event at short notice on medical grounds. He was replaced by Neil Robertson, who made the most of the late call-up to come from 5-1 down and beat John Higgins 6-5 in the first match of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

open image in gallery Selby has wished his old rival Ronnie O’Sullivan well after he pulled out of the Masters ( PA Archive )

O’Sullivan had also been competing at the Championship League in Leicester this week but withdrew halfway through his group after seemingly struggling with the tip of his cue, banging his cue on the table when he missed a pot against Robert Milkins and angrily smashing the reds open in that same match. Reports from the venue also stated that O’Sullivan smashed his cue into pieces and left it in a bin before departing.

O’Sullivan, who has spoken about his own mental health battles in the past, has pulled out of several events on medical grounds this season and while the specifics have not been made public, Selby wished his old rival well.

“Obviously Ronnie has got his reasons why he’s pulled out and it’s probably very similar to myself,” said Selby. “If he’s not in a good place, then obviously he’s doing the right thing for himself and looking after himself.

“I hope he’s okay but for the tournament itself, it’s a shame. The tournament is always better with Ronnie in and he puts bums on seats and he’s great to watch.

“But the tournament will still go ahead and there are still some great players in there. I wish him all the best and I’m sure he’ll be back.”

Even without O’Sullivan, Selby’s route to Masters glory won’t be easy but he has the pedigree and the form to finally end his baffling Ally Pally struggles.