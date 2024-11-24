Mark Allen depressed with his form after scrappy first-round win in York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A downbeat Mark Allen labelled his own form as “depressing” after beating Jackson Page 6-4 in the first round of the UK Championship.

Allen sealed the win with an impressive clearance from the green, but managed a highest break of just 56 in a low-quality contest in York.

“It’s actually quite depressing to be honest, the way I’m playing at the minute,” the world number three told the BBC.

“It’s not much fun. I’m trying so hard and I just can’t play. I’ve always backed myself under pressure but there’s something technical that’s not right because I’m missing so many easy balls.

“It’s hard to take any positives out of that, other than the fact that I got six frames.

“I’ve been trying so hard the last few months and it’s really getting me down because things are really good at the minute in my life and snooker’s just awful. Absolutely awful.

“It is all confidence. I know that two or three months ago I was the number one player in the world but you’re only as good as your last result and I just feel like I’m not playing well enough right now.”

Ali Carter also advanced to the last 16 with victory over Ryan Day.

The former world championship finalist made breaks of 75 and 99 on his way to a 6-4 success.

Carter will face Jack Lisowski for a place in the quarter-finals after Lisowski fought back from 3-0 down to beat four-time world champion Mark Selby 6-4.

Lisowski scored just six points in the first three frames as Selby made breaks of 119, 59 and 136, but the left-hander turned the tide with contributions of 55, 63 and 100 to level the scores.

Selby took the seventh frame to edge back in front, but Lisowski won the next three to record one of the most impressive wins of his career.

On the other table, China’s Wu Yize battled to a 6-4 win over compatriot Si Jiahui despite making just two breaks over 50.