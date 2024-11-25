Kyren Wilson overcomes headache to thrash Stephen Maguire at UK Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

World champion Kyren Wilson shrugged off a headache and concerns over the speed of the tables to sweep past Stephen Maguire 6-0 in the first round of the UK Championship.

Wilson dominated what had been a scrappy afternoon session at the Barbican Centre in York to take a 4-0 lead – with neither player able to build a half-century break.

After the interval Wilson – who has won two ranking titles already this season – finally found some rhythm as a run of 71 put him within a frame of victory.

After Maguire, who won the 2004 UK Championship title, missed another chance to build a response, Wilson, already 27 in front, took the opportunity to clear up to the pink.

Wilson, second in the current world standings, avoided becoming another seed to suffer an early exit with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby both having failed to progress.

“It was a strange match,” Wilson said afterwards to the BBC.

“Early doors both of us were going into the pack, not really landing on a ball and having to play safe.

“For me the table was so difficult to judge. I don’t know if that was what was wrong with Stephen today.

“I felt if you were playing it slow, it was drifting to the right.

“When you have to start hitting the balls a bit harder on these tables, the pockets are just so unforgiving that it makes the game harder.

“I just had to stay composed. I felt amazing in my game, but it was not just quite clicking today.”

Wilson also revealed he has been struggling with a headache. “I woke up with it again today,” he said.

“Going out for the first frame, there is so much intensity, your heart is racing, the lights are quite different and it was so warm – I just felt like my head was going to explode.

“So I had to get out of there and just take some more painkillers, but it is not too bad now.”

Maguire, meanwhile, was downbeat after “one of the worst performances ever”.

He said: “It was rubbish, nothing else I can say, just garbage.

“It was a hard one to take. You just go home and see what the next day brings.

“You can’t explain that. It was one of the worse performances ever. I am struggling to believe how bad that was.”