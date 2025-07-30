Kyren Wilson explains why he tried – and missed – no-look black at Shanghai Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyren Wilson explained his attempt at a “no-look” black was a “bit of fun” after missing out on the chance to create a new century record during his win over Si Jiahui at the Shanghai Masters.

Wilson missed a routine black in the final frame that would have broken the record for the most centuries in a best-of-11 match. It ended up equalling Judd Trump and Neil Robertson’s match at the 2016 Masters as well as Robertson's contest with Selby at the 2020 Champion of Champions, with six.

The World No 2 had reached 97 in the final frame before taking on the black and explained he was not aware he had the chance to break his record. The Englishman said his show-boating was an attempt to engage the crowd.

"I did the silly no look thing. Especially in China, I feel the sport is blowing up out here and a lot of it is about doing things a bit differently. You have to have a bit of fun,” he told the World Snooker Tour.

“The crowd appreciate that sort of thing. I didn't know it could have broken the record. That is disappointing, but it was an amazing game to be involved in. It was crazy. There's no chance I'd have just rolled that black in, even if I knew about the record. It is still about doing things differently. We are stepping into a modern era in snooker.

"I don't think a game can get any harder than that. I think up until the last couple of frames he missed one ball. He was relentless and some of the balls he knocks in are frightening. I worked hard going into this event and I'm glad I can see that shining through. That has allowed me to battle back into the game and do enough to win it."