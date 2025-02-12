Kyren Wilson and Mark Williams suffer shock second round exits in Welsh Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Kyren Wilson is out of the Welsh Open after a shock 4-3 defeat to Joe O'Connor in the second round in Llandudno.

Wilson, heavily fancied to reach the business end of the tournament with Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan absent, came through a tough match against Marco Fu in his first match but was dumped out by O'Connor in a final-frame decider.

The door had opened for Wilson to overtake Neil Robertson in the race for the £150,000 BetVictor Series bonus after the latter's exit, but he was unable to capitalise.

Elsewhere home favourite Mark Williams saw his hopes of rolling back the years at the Welsh Open go up in smoke.

The world number five is a two-time winner of the tournament, as long ago as 1996 and 1999, but was unable to mount a charge as he succumbed 4-2 to Stephen Maguire.

Maguire got the better of Williams in a workmanlike contest, keeping his own prospects of qualifying for next month's World Grand Prix via a final-four finish.

Welsh trio Jackson Page, Matthew Stevens and Jamie Jones remained in the hunt after they made their way into the last 16.

Jamie Clarke, another local hope, benefited from a bye following O'Sullivan's late withdrawal but was unable to take advantage as he went down 4-3 to Matthew Selt.

Robertson was on the wrong end of an unexpected defeat, beaten 4-3 by Tom Ford. Robertson forced a decider after going 3-0 down, but found Ford in clinical form as he reeled off a break of 131.

John Higgins, who has won this tournament on a record five occasions, completed his serene progress through the draw by following up a 4-0 win over Graeme Dott with the same score against Robert Milkins.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is also gone after he was ousted 4-3 by China's Yuan Sijun.