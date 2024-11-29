We push each other on – Judd Trump savours Kyren Wilson rivalry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Judd Trump is relishing the next chapter of his emerging rivalry with Kyren Wilson after the pair swept into the UK Championship semi-finals in York on Friday.

Trump compiled four centuries and 527 points without reply in his 6-2 win over Zhang Anda while Wilson overcame the tournament’s surprise package Michael Holt 6-3.

Their wins set up a Saturday showdown between the world’s top two players, the only ones to bank more than £1million each in prize money so far this season, and Trump hopes it will spur him on to new heights.

“I think it is great for everyone that there is kind of two players that are achieving some great stuff this season,” said Trump, who was beaten by Wilson in finals in Xian and Belfast this season.

“If Kyren wasn’t there, then (my) lead at the top of the rankings would be astronomical.

“You need someone on your heels to keep pushing you and make you keep going back to practise. We’re both trying to push each other on at the moment.”

The world number one was in unplayable form as he rifled breaks of 89, 126, 120 and 131 in the first four frames to leave Zhang cemented in his chair.

Zhang briefly rallied with a century of his own but the 35-year-old Trump, who is seeking his first UK title since 2011, finished the job looking unrecognisable from the player who struggled through the first two rounds against Neil Robertson and John Higgins.

“I dodged a bullet against John and sometimes when that happens you feel like you’ve got another life,” added Trump.

“I knew my form wasn’t far away, just sometimes I’ve been a little bit too cagey. Today I felt a lot better than yesterday and the day before.”

Wilson missed a chance of a 147 in the final frame of his comfortable win over Holt, potting 12 reds and 11 blacks before missing the latter off its spot.

But it was still a convincing display from the world champion, who raced into a 3-0 lead then fended off a game Holt comeback from 4-1 to confirm his place in the last four for only the second time in his career.

Former champion Mark Allen will face Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final after the Antrim man resisted a typically fiery challenge from Jack Lisowski to seal a 6-3 win.

Lisowski’s display was pock-marked by superb potting and inexplicable misses as he fashioned a 3-1 lead, including breaks of 114 and 88.

After Allen responded by reeling off three frames in a row, Lisowski missed two good opportunities to pull level at 4-4 and, despite a gallant attempt to extend the match in the ninth frame when he got two of three snookers required, it was the world number three who prevailed.

Hawkins, the conqueror of Ronnie O’Sullivan in round one, continued his fine form with a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy to reach the second UK semi-final of his career.

Hawkins, who had been on the brink of defeat against David Gilbert in round two when his opponent missed what would have effectively been a match-winning green, admitted: “I was sitting in my chair (on Wednesday) thinking whether I’m going to drive home that night or in the morning and all of a sudden I’m back at the table.

“I was qualifying last week and all you want to do is get to the main venue. This is what you play for.”

Five half-centuries, including breaks of 80 and 82 to finish the job, saw Hawkins home and left the vanquished Murphy in no doubt about the magnitude of his opponent’s performance.

“If he plays like that, he’ll win,” said Murphy afterwards. “I think he’s currently playing the best of anyone left in the tournament.”