Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong continue Chinese charge at World Championship

China’s snooker surge showed no sign of abating as Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong produced impressive displays on the second morning of the World Championship at the Crucible.

Xiao followed compatriot Lei Peifan – who stunned defending champion Kyren Wilson on Saturday night – into the last 16 after completing a 10-4 victory over qualifier Matt Selt.

Meanwhile Zhao, having battled through four qualifying rounds as he continues his comeback from a ban related to a betting scandal, built a 7-2 lead after the first session of his first-round clash with last year’s runner-up Jak Jones.

Xiao, returning to the Crucible after a seven-year absence, saw his 7-2 overnight lead over Selt cut to three frames before pulling away to secure a victory and a potential second-round clash against former champion John Higgins.

Zhao, meanwhile, was in devastating form against Jones, who will need a miracle if he is to keep alive his hopes of repeating his surprise run to last year’s final when they return to play to a conclusion on Monday.

The Welshman missed too many early opportunities, including a black off its spot, and was mercilessly punished by Zhao, who fired a 142 clearance in the fifth frame and five more breaks over 70 as he moved to the brink of the last 16.

Jones did manage to capitalise on a rare Zhao miss to clinch the last frame of the session with a break of 70, but it is unlikely to be enough to stop Zhao sealing a second-round clash with Wilson’s conqueror Lei.