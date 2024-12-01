Barry Hawkins trying to stick with Judd Trump in UK Championship final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Barry Hawkins was clinging onto Judd Trump’s coat-tails after the opening session of the UK Championship final at the York Barbican on Sunday.

Hawkins, who won his semi-final against Mark Allen in the early hours, looked in danger of being swept away by the world number one who is targeting his first UK crown since 2011.

But a typically tenacious display from the 45-year-old saw him dispatch a crucial 81 break in the final frame of the session to cut Trump’s lead to 5-3 ahead of the evening resumption.

It was a tough ask for Hawkins, the first-round conqueror of Ronnie O’Sullivan, to return to the arena a mere 12 hours after his gruelling final-frame decider against Allen, and Trump’s opening break of 73 sounded an ominous warning.

Hawkins responded with a break of 116 to level matters then a cool 70 clearance to clinch the fourth frame by a point and restore parity at 2-2.

Trump duly stepped up a gear to win the next three frames in succession, including a break of 102 in frame six, and it looked like he had made the decisive move against a wilting Hawkins.

But a missed plant in the eighth frame saw Trump run aground on a break of 51, and once again Hawkins delivered, a brilliant red to the top corner teeing him up for a break of 81 that left him still in with a chance on Sunday night.