Judd Trump sets new target after discovering perfect recipe for success

Judd Trump has revealed that a maniacal approach to training and switching off his phone have been key to his recent success as he sets his sights on winning all three Triple Crown events in a single season.

Trump secured his second UK Championship crown with victory over Barry Hawkins in a captivating final in York on Sunday.

It is the Englishman’s fifth Triple Crown overall, and a 30th ranking title, leaving him behind only Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and John Higgins on the all-time list.

While some players pick and choose their events in the hope of more prestigious victories, Trump insists that every tournament matters.

And his insatiable drive for success continues on the practice table, with the 35-year-old advising young players to put their mobile devices down in order to achieve sustained sucess.

open image in gallery Judd Trump secured his fifth Triple Crown title in York ( PA Wire )

“That’s why my record is so good,” Trump explained to Eurosport. “You get people when they win the Triple Crowns telling you they target them, but no one can target a tournament. You just go out there and play your best every event. Otherwise, why are you there?

“People say some of the smaller events are easier to win, but it’s the same players there. You go through the same emotions, you’re trying your best, it’s no easier to win.”

On one piece of advice he would give youngsters, Trump suggested: “Put your phone down and put the hard work in, I think that’s the main thing.

“To me there’s no weekend, every day is the same for me. I’ve always been like that from a young age and even more so when I turned professional.

open image in gallery The Englishman believes he can add Masters and World Championship success later in the season ( PA Wire )

“There’s no weekend off, every day is the same day, every day is Monday to me. I practice seven days a week if I can, I would never ever take a day off out of choice, really.”

Trump is one of 11 players to have completed a career Triple Crown but only Steve Davis, Hendry and Mark Williams have won the UK Championship, Masters and World Championship in a single season.

It is a goal that “The Ace in the Pack” feels could be within reach.

“It would be absolutely incredible to win the Masters and the World Championship,” he said. “I don’t see a reason why I can’t. I’m playing well enough, I’m dedicated enough, hungry enough.”