Ali Carter clinches Crucible place with win over He Guoqiang

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time World Championship finalist Ali Carter booked his return to the Crucible with a 10-5 victory over China's He Guoqiang in qualifying.

The 45-year-old Englishman opened up a four-frame lead but had to produce a break of 72 to stop his opponent levelling after winning the next three.

From 5-3 Carter went on to win five of the next seven, with breaks of 57, 74, 68 and 69 - punching the air and shouting "Get in" after sinking the final black to clinch victory.

After his victory Carter revealed he was on the verge of quitting qualifying two days ago.

"I've just had a terrible neck ache, to the extent I was in excruciating pain playing against Ian Burn (in the last round) and if I'd gone 6-3 behind I was seriously going to withdraw," he told WST Play.

"I was in agony and it's still not right now. It wasn't a vintage performance by any stretch but I'm through to the next stage."

Matthew Selt apologised to opponent Jimmy Robertson after his 10-9 win, having come back from 8-3 down.

"I have to apologise and say sorry to Jimmy. He said something to me after one of the frames I won, he said that I was distracting him and putting him off," he said.

"So this win there is no good feeling towards it. Jimmy is, and was, one of my closest friends so for him to feel so strongly to pull me to one side and say something I feel absolutely dreadful to be totally honest with you.

"I do a lot of commentary when I'm playing but he felt strongly enough to say something so I would have definitely been in the wrong."