RFL calls crisis talks as Salford players reportedly consider strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby league chiefs will head for Salford on Wednesday for crisis talks aimed at ensuring that Friday night’s Betfred Super League game at Leeds can go ahead as planned.

A number of senior Salford players have reportedly threatened to pull out of the fixture amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the club’s financial position.

That has prompted RFL officials, led by chief executive Tony Sutton, to call a summit meeting involving all parties at the Salford Community Stadium in a bid to reach a settlement that will minimise the impact on the integrity of the competition.

“We can confirm that the RFL will be part of a meeting at the club tomorrow, with players, the club, the RFL and RL Cares present,” an RFL spokesperson told the PA news agency on Tuesday.

Salford have been operating under crippling salary cap regulations since the start of the season due to a drawn-out takeover process and subsequent late payment of some wages.

The club claimed only their second win of the season over Castleford on Sunday, but new issues relating to the non-arrival of a bridging loan, designed to stabilise the club’s plight until at least the end of the season, have prompted some players to insist that enough is enough.

The All Out Rugby League website reported that a significant number of players have already informed club officials, including head coach Paul Rowley, of their intention not to make themselves available against the Rhinos at Headingley.

Postponement would have a calamitous effect both on the club’s ability to complete the season, and the RFL’s current deal with Sky TV, which would be breached if they failed to provide the requisite six games per weekend for broadcast.

It is thought more likely at this stage that the impasse would lead Salford to once again have to fulfil the fixture by calling up their academy players.

But having lost Jayden Nikorima, Esan Marsters and Loghan Lewis to injury against Castleford, Salford are already severely depleted, and such an eventuality would inevitably lead to more questions about the knock-on effects on the current campaign.

St Helens benefited from an enormous boost in their points difference when they beat an inexperienced Salford side by a record 82-0 on the opening day of the season, and a similar scoreline on Friday would put Leeds in line to cash in in similar fashion.

Rowley did not comment directly on the scenario in the wake of his team’s win over Castleford, and Salford did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.