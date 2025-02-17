RFL launches investigation into Salford fielding reserve squad against St Helens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rugby Football League has launched a compliance investigation into Salford’s decision to field a reserve squad in Saturday’s Betfred Super League opener at St Helens, which they lost by a competition record 82-0.

The investigation could result in Salford being charged with a breach of operational rules, which if proven would expose the club to a range of potential sanctions.

A statement read: “The RFL have today contacted Salford Red Devils to confirm that a compliance investigation will be launched to consider the circumstances around their squad selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens, and whether they have brought the sport into disrepute.”

Due to salary cap restrictions, the Red Devils were denied the use of a number of senior players for the match, but head coach Paul Rowley still chose not to start with other, more experienced squad members who were available.

Saints’ 15-try romp was the biggest winning margin in Super League history and drew criticism from rivals including Warrington head coach Sam Burgess that it had compromised the integrity of the competition.

RFL chiefs met on Monday morning and determined the club could have a case to answer over a potential breach of competition rules, which require that each club “has at all times a squad of players sufficient to meet its obligations in all competitions”.

Salford announced the completion of a takeover on Friday, but it is understood that the details are still to be sufficiently finalised for the RFL to lift their current restrictions.

Barring further developments, they could find themselves under the same restrictions for their next match against Leeds on Saturday.

Salford boss Rowley said after the Saints defeat that he had been told he could not use any of the players who had featured against Midlands, and that he chose not to name a mixture of youth and experience.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Salford’s team selection was widely criticised with Burgess describing the situation as “a black mark on the competition” after his own side’s win at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Salford, who have seven days to respond, were not immediately available for comment.