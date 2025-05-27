Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final press conference before Friday's boxing at Times Square in New York devolved yesterday into a slanging match between the Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney camps.

The two camps, who are not facing each other as opponents have a long and torrid history of baiting the other side. Garcia and Devin Haney fought each other in April last year, with Garcia initially winning a majority decision over twelve rounds.

However, the fight’s result was switched to a no-contest after Garcia failed a PED test for ostarine.

On Friday, the two fighters will share the same card, with Garcia fighting Rolando Romero and Devin Haney facing off against Jose Carlos Ramirez.

Since their fight last year, the two sides have frequently traded barbs, with Devin Haney’s father Bill openly questioning Garcia’s changed physique following the failed test.

On the dais this week at the final press conference, Garcia was questioned about the rivalry between he and Devin Haney. Haney’s father, it was put to him, had reignited the enmity the day before.

Garcia responded: “He was coming at my physique, but it’s all good. They were saying the same thing last time, and they got their ass whupped last time, too. They’re going to get their ass whupped again.”

Garcia continued: “Jose’s got that left hook, too!”

Eventually, Billy Haney responded by asking what had happened to Garcia.

“What the hell happened to Ryan Garcia? This is not the same Garcia at all,” he said.

Garcia said that the Haneys did not want to see his ‘crazy’ personalities before launching into a string of insults at the two.

The elder Haney then referred to Garcia’s failed test for ostarine last year. Garcia responded by mentioning Victor Conte, who formerly ran the steroid operation known as BALCO, before telling Bill Haney to ‘shut the **** up’.

Despite the emcee attempting to move the conversation along by pivoting to Garcia’s coach Derrick James, the elder Haney pushed still against Garcia.

Haney said to Garcia’s coach Derrick James: “Are you going to be the one that’s doing the weight cut, because I’m confused? Are you doing the weight cut this time, sir? I know you’re a legendary trainer, and I love you to death, but is Derrick James doing the weight cut this time so there’s no confusion? I’m just asking for the Romero team.”

James responded by just saying that everything was ‘good’.

Bill Haney referred again to Garcia’s failed PED test from last year, asking whether the fighter would be ‘clean’ for the fight this weekend.

Garcia responded: “It’s the same type of **** he said last time. You already got your ass kicked last time. I don’t really got much to say. Your son got ****ed up already. What is there to say? You already got ****** up.”