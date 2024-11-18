Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lock Eben Etzebeth, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and wing Cheslin Kolbe have all been nominated for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in a Springboks-dominated shortlist, but there is no place for South Africa teammate Ox Nche with the prop snubbed by the voting panel.

Loosehead Nche had appeared to be among the standout candidates for the award after an outstanding year at international level, yet has missed out to his three colleagues and Ireland’s Caelan Doris. No prop has ever made the shortlist for the prestigious individual gong, which was first awarded in 2001.

The Red Roses’ Alex Matthews and Ellie Kildunne lead the nominees for the women’s 15s award, with Canada playmaker Alex Tessier and France scrum half Pauline Bourdon Sansus also recognised.

Antoine Dupont, meanwhile, is up for the Men’s Sevens Player of the Year award after transforming France’s fortunes en route to Olympic gold at Paris 2024 this summer.

All Blacks star Wallace Sititi looks the favourite for the Breakthrough Player award, though faces competition from South Africa’s Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne is the favourite to be named Women’s Player of the Year ( PA Wire )

The Springboks have enjoyed another strong year, winning a first Rugby Championship since 2019 and beginning their November tour with wins over Scotland and England.

Kolbe’s starring role in Saturday’s win at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham would seem to have only improved his chances of securing recognition that he admits comes second to team success.

“To win World Player of the Year would be special, but that’s not anywhere close to my mind,” he told The Independent ahead of South Africa’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures. “To be honest, it doesn’t bother me. I’m not doing this to be an individual, I’m doing whatever it takes for the team to be better. Once the team is successful, individuals stand out. I just want to do that jersey proud and enjoy myself.”

The winners will be named at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday 24 November.

WORLD RUGBY AWARDS 2024 | NOMINEES

MEN’S 15s

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ENG)

Jamie Osborne (IRE)

Wallace Sititi (NZL)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Caelan Doris (IRE)

Eben Etzebeth (RSA)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA)

Cheslin Kolbe (RSA)

International Rugby Players Men’s 15s Try of the Year

James Lowe ( Ireland v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March)

v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March) Lorenzo Pani ( Italy v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March) Nolann Le Garrec ( France v England, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

v England, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March) Akaki Tabutsadze (Georgia v Australia, July Internationals, 20 July)

WOMEN’S 15S

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Caitlyn Halse (AUS)

Maddie Feaunati (ENG)

Erin King (IRE)

Hannah King (NZL)

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (FRA)

Ellie Kildunne (ENG)

Alex Matthews (ENG)

Alex Tessier (CAN)

International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Alyssa D’Incà ( Italy v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April)

v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April) Georgia Ponsonby ( New Zealand v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May)

v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May) Maya Stewart ( Australia v Wales, WXV, 28 September)

v Wales, WXV, 28 September) Marine Ménager (France v Canada, WXV, 29 September)

SEVENS

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Antoine Dupont (FRA)

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (FRA)

Terry Kennedy (IRE)

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Michaela Blyde (NZL)

Maddison Levi (AUS)

Jorja Miller (NZL)

Other categories with winners announced on 24 November