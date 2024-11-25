Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ellie Kildunne win World Rugby player of the year awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit was named rugby's world player of the year for the second time on Sunday at a ceremony in Monaco, while England's Ellie Kildunne took the women's honours and Antoine Dupont and Maddison Levi claimed the sevens titles.

Flanker Du Toit also won in 2019 and becomes the fourth man to take the honour twice after New Zealand trio Dan Carter, Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett. He is the third South African winner after Schalk Burger in 2004 and Bryan Habana in 2007.

The all-action forward helped the Springboks to a first Rugby Championship title in five years and followed up with a clean sweep of wins over Scotland, England and Wales in the Autumn series.

Fullback Kildunne was one of the stand-out players in an England team that won all 10 matches played in 2024 as they took the Six Nations and WXV 1 titles.

Dupont's recognition came after his dramatic contribution to France's Olympic gold on home soil and he becomes the first player to take the 15s and sevens title.

open image in gallery England's Ellie Kildunne poses with the trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne is the favourite to be named Women’s Player of the Year ( PA Wire )

Australia's Levi, who was also nominated in 2022 and 2023, was an unstoppable force at the Olympics where she scored a record 14 tries having scored 69 on the SVNS 2024 series - the second-highest figure in men’s series history.

Dupont’s sevens coach Jerome Daret was named coach of the Year, becoming the first sevens coach to take the honour.

open image in gallery South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit scores against England ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with the trophy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Loose forward Wallace Sititi was named men's breakthrough player of the year after a remarkable debut season for New Zealand, while Ireland flanker Erin King took the women's award after hitting the ground running after moving to 15s from sevens after the Paris Olympics.

open image in gallery France's Antoine Dupont poses with trophy after he receives the Men's Sevens Player of the Year ( AFP via Getty Images )

WORLD RUGBY AWARDS 2024 | NOMINEES

MEN’S 15s

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Wallace Sititi (NZL)

Nominees:

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ENG)

Jamie Osborne (IRE)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Winner: Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA)

Nominees:

Caelan Doris (IRE)

Eben Etzebeth (RSA)

Cheslin Kolbe (RSA)

International Rugby Players Men’s 15s Try of the Year

Winner: Nolann Le Garrec (France v England, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

Nominees:

James Lowe ( Ireland v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March)

v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March) Lorenzo Pani ( Italy v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March) Akaki Tabutsadze (Georgia v Australia, July Internationals, 20 July)

WOMEN’S 15S

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Erin King (IRE)

Nominees:

Caitlyn Halse (AUS)

Maddie Feaunati (ENG)

Hannah King (NZL)

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Winner: Ellie Kildunne (ENG)

Nominees:

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (FRA)

Alex Matthews (ENG)

Alex Tessier (CAN)

International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Winner: Marine Ménager (France v Canada, WXV, 29 September)

Nominees:

Alyssa D’Incà ( Italy v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April)

v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April) Georgia Ponsonby ( New Zealand v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May)

v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May) Maya Stewart (Australia v Wales, WXV, 28 September)

SEVENS

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Winner: Antoine Dupont (FRA)

Nominees:

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (FRA)

Terry Kennedy (IRE)

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Winner: Maddison Levi (AUS)

Nominees:

Michaela Blyde (NZL)

Jorja Miller (NZL)

Other categories with winners announced on 24 November