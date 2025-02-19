Warren Gatland explains why Wales exit was ‘the right decision for everybody’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland has admitted that he is “hurting” after his second stint in charge of Walesw was brought to an end, but stressed that his exit was the “best decision for everybody”.

Gatland’s tenure as head coach ended by mutual consent last week just two rounds into the Six Nations after the veteran presided over a run of 14 consecutive defeats.

Matt Sherratt, the coach of Cardiff, has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of the campaign as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) hunts a permanent successor to Gatland.

The New Zealander’s first stint in charge between 2008 and 2019 saw him take the nation to new heights, winning three grand slams and reaching two World Cup semi-finals, but he struggled to get the best out of his players after returning to the role at the end of 2022.

And having questioned himself in the wake of the defeat to Italy that proved to be his final fixture in charge, Gatland reached the conclusion that his departure was the right call.

“I’ve always said it’s not about me,” Gatland told The Telegraph having sacrificed a potential pay-off by agreeing to leave the role. “I’ve loved my time in Wales. There’s been highs and lows.

“The fans are incredibly passionate. The support that I’ve had has been amazing. I love the fans, but there’s sometimes you’ve got to ask yourself that question. And for me, I’ve always been pretty positive, I always believe. And maybe that’s my upbringing. And as a Kiwi, you sort of get out there and just say let’s give it a crack. And, if things go right in the day, anything’s possible. Anything can happen.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland’s reign as Wales head coach ended after a 22-15 defeat against Italy ( PA Wire )

“In the past I have gone into games always nervous. But excited, a little bit apprehensive, nervous about what’s going to happen. Recently I’ve been going into games nervous, probably not feeling that sort of positivity and not having that belief. Almost dreading the game and the results and the negativity that follows.”

“When I’d made that decision, my wife Trudi said to me, ‘If you hadn’t made that decision yourself, I would have said do you think it’s the best time to move on?’

“It was the best decision for Welsh rugby, first. That was the team first, and then Welsh rugby and then the best decision for me. Time to walk away and give everyone a bit of breathing space and for someone else to take over and see if they can have an impact.

“It wasn’t just about taking pressure off the team. It was about taking some pressure off the union, giving them a little bit of breathing space. Giving some of the other coaches some breathing space as well in terms of the pressure. Because everything was directed at me in terms of selection, the way the team was playing, the game plan.

“I’m quite happy to take all of that criticism and then be the fall guy. I think it was the right decision for everybody.”

Wales won just six of their 26 fixtures since Gatland’s return, with Sherratt beginning his short stint with a tough test against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.