Warren Gatland is the best coach in the world – Wales assistant Rob Howley

Wales assistant Rob Howley has described Warren Gatland as the world’s best coach and insists the under-fire boss is going nowhere.

Speculation continues to rage about Wales boss Gatland’s future following a record run of 11 successive Test match defeats.

Life is not about to get any easier, with world champions South Africa arriving at the Principality Stadium on Saturday for Wales’ Autumn Nations Series finale.

Another loss would see Wales go through a whole calendar year without winning a Test, which has not happened since 1937.

During Gatland’s first stint in charge from 2008 to 2019, Wales were World Cup semi-finalists, Six Nations champions and Grand Slam winners.

This time around, amid far more challenging circumstances and attempting to mould a new squad, Wales have won just six out of his 23 Tests at the helm.

It is uncertain whether Gatland will remain in charge for the Six Nations, which Wales kick off against France in Paris on January 31.

But Howley, who has worked with the New Zealander for more than 20 years as a player and then coaching colleague, has no doubt Wales have the right man.

“We’ve got the best coach in the world who has had a legacy of over 13 years,” Howley said.

“He has won Grand Slams, and there is no better coach to have in your camp than Warren Gatland. He gives players the confidence and self-belief they need to go out and play.

“He is a hugely respected coach and has coached over a number of years. His legacy with different teams is a winning legacy.

“I think that at the moment we are in this spell where we are losing and losing. We, at some point, know we will win, and I hope it will be on Saturday.

He understands rugby, and I believe that Wales have got the best coach in the world to get us out of this Rob Howley

“I just feel at the moment we’ve got the best coach who has got years of experience.

“He understands rugby, and I believe that Wales have got the best coach in the world to get us out of this.”

Asked would he be prepared to take an interim role as head coach if Gatland leaves, Howley replied: “Warren Gatland won’t leave.”

South Africa have won six of the last seven Tests against Wales and are ranked as the world’s number one team.

The bookmakers have written off Saturday’s clash as a no-contest, with South Africa fresh from beating England while Wales lost 52-20 at home against Australia last time out.

Howley added: “The great thing about being involved in elite performance sport is the opportunity that you have the following week.

“Of course, we have a young group, which you can see from the number of caps they’ve got, so it is important we are learning – and learning every day.

“They have been brilliant to work with, and it is not from a lack of trying.

“They continue to strive to be the best they can be, and the challenge in our game at the moment is to understand that every moment matters. We have to concentrate for every one of the 80 minutes.

“Unfortunately, at the highest level in the heat of the moment, those moments and decisions go against us and then we need resilience and perseverance. That continues to be our challenge.”