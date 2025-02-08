Warren Gatland admits Wales are feeling pressure of dismal losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland reflected on bitter disappointment and frustration after Wales crashed to a 14th successive Test match defeat and left his position as head coach under continued forensic scrutiny.

Wales’ 22-15 Guinness Six Nations loss to Italy in a rainswept Rome left them hurtling towards a second successive tournament wooden spoon.

Gatland’s Welsh Rugby Union bosses have promised a detailed review of Six Nations performances after the competition and matters are hardly likely to improve given that remaining fixtures are against Ireland, Scotland and England.

It was Gatland’s 20th loss in 26 Tests since returning for a second stint at the helm, an eighth Six Nations reversal in a row and the first time Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats against Italy.

They also slumped to a new world ranking low of 12th, with Georgia climbing above them following their Rugby Europe Championship victory over the Netherlands in Tbilisi.

Asked if he had any doubt in his mind that he could turn things around, Gatland said: “There is no doubt it’s challenging. You do question yourself in terms of that.

“As a group, the players are working incredibly hard. We had some good preparation going into the game and were pretty clear on what we wanted to do.

“With the weather conditions, we knew it would be a tight game. It was probably going to be about kicking and taking the opportunities.

“The players are frustrated, the staff and coaches are frustrated as well. We are bitterly disappointed. We created some opportunities that we didn’t finish off.

“Discipline didn’t help us in terms of the penalty count was 14-4 at one point of the game. In fairness to Italy, they kept the scoreboard ticking over with penalty opportunities they got.

“When you are under pressure, some of your decision-making goes off-cue. You definitely feel the pressure as a team that hasn’t won for a while.

“It is the same when we’ve been on winning streaks. You can see the composure and the calmness of the team, waiting for those opportunities.

“That is just where we are at the moment. We just need the bounce of the ball and a couple of decisions to go our way. Those things can quickly turn around.”

The conditions provided a suitably miserable back-drop for a Wales team undone by Italy wing Ange Capuozzo’s first-half try, plus five penalties and a conversion from full-back Tommaso Allan.

Wales managed an Aaron Wainwright try and late penalty try, plus a Ben Thomas penalty as Italy had forwards Marco Riccioni and Dino Lamb yellow-carded during the closing minutes.

Gatland added: “It is not the easiest position to be in but you have to be strong in terms of that. There is no-one more disappointed than we are.

“We have to focus definitely on the next three games, they are important. We knew today was pretty vital for us and we are pretty disappointed and frustrated with aspects of our performance.

“I have clearly said before, I understand about professional sport. Rugby is about performance and it’s about winning.”

Reflecting on Italy’s fifth Six Nations win against Wales, Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said: “In the conditions today, it was super-important to play for territory, have a good set-piece, a lot of discipline, a huge amount of effort to keep this game under control.”

And captain Michele Lamaro added: “We all have moments where we’re struggling with something. They (Wales) are a very young team and might be able to turn it the other way soon.

“With some good motivation, they can turn things around in a short period of time.”