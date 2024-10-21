Wales recall host of senior figures to squad for Autumn Nations Series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in a 35-strong squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Blair Murray - who qualifies for Wales via his mother - and Gloucester’s former England Under-20 lock Freddie Thomas have both made the squad ahead of games against Fiji, Australia and South Africa in November.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, is recalled along with the likes of Leicester prop Nicky Smith, Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, plus Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, retains the captaincy after leading Wales on tour to Australia this summer.

Adam Beard, Ryan Elias, Jac Morgan, Will Rowlands, Henry Thomas and Tomos Williams return to the squad having missed the Tests in Australia due to injury or being rested.

open image in gallery Dewi Lake retains the captaincy of Wales ( PA Wire )

Injury absentees, meanwhile, include wing Josh Adams, lock Dafydd Jenkins, hooker Elliot Dee and number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Wales kick off their autumn campaign against Fiji on November 10, followed by an appointment with the Wallabies seven days later and then world champions South Africa on November 23.

Gatland said: “The coaches and I can’t wait to get started for this Autumn Nations Series and having the players back in camp next Monday to begin preparations for our first game against Fiji.

“We feel this is an exciting squad with some experience coming back to join the younger players. We know they are going to work incredibly hard as a group this November.

open image in gallery Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named his squad for the Autumn Nations Series ( PA Wire )

“We have three very different opposition in Fiji, Australia and South Africa, but are looking forward to the challenges that each will pose.”

WALES SQUAD FOR 2024 AUTUMN NATIONS SERIES

Forwards (19)

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 56 caps)

James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons – 12 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 41 caps)

Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 3 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 15 caps) Captain

Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – 5 caps)

Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 15 caps)

Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 5 caps)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers - 20 caps)

Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 33 caps)

Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 46 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 33 caps)

Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby – uncapped)

Henry Thomas (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 12 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 50 caps)

Backs (16)

Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester Rugby – 37 caps)

Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby – 3 caps)

Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 15 caps)

Rio Dyer (Dragons – 22 caps)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Josh Hathaway (Gloucester Rugby – 1 cap)

Eddie James (Scarlets – 1 cap)

Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 1 cap)

Blair Murray (Scarlets – uncapped)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens– 38 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 41 caps)

Rhodri Williams (Dragons – 3 caps)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 58 caps)

Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps)

PA