Gregor Townsend: Comeback win over Wales will do Scotland ‘a lot of good’

Gregor Townsend felt Scotland’s comeback win over Wales would do his side a “lot of good” in the Six Nations Championship run-in.

Scotland stormed back from 20-5 and 23-12 down to take the lead for the first time with five minutes remaining and closed out a 26-23 bonus-point victory in Cardiff.

The win took Scotland top of the Six Nations table ahead of unbeaten France playing Italy in Lille on Sunday.

Scotland host France next on March 7 before heading to Dublin to take on Ireland in the final round of Championship action, when they could collect their first Triple Crown since 1990.

“I think we overcame a hurdle coming back against a quality team and how we played in that second half,” said Townsend, whose side were knocked out of their stride by winless Wales after comprehensively beating England at Murrayfield.

“We probably won’t look at the history side of it (failing to back up big wins). We know that was there and we wanted to build on the performance, but Wales had all the momentum in that first half.

“I was just so proud to see the team staying together, finding solutions, not taking the easy way out.

“They fought to the end and they were desperate to get the win but it was more than that.

“It was control, it was intelligence, obviously a very close victory. But one that will do us a lot of good.”

Scotland scored four tries through Kyle Steyn, Finn Russell, Darcy Graham and George Turner after Wales made a fast start, despite centre Joe Hawkins picking up a fourth-minute yellow card.

Rhys Carre and Josh Adams crossed, Sam Costelow kicked 10 points, and replacement fly-half Jarrod Evans added a second-half penalty.

Scotland turned to their bench after 35 minutes with Townsend sending on prop Pierre Schoeman and Josh Bayliss with Wales winning the physical battle.

Townsend said: “I felt we needed to change something. Wales had a lot of momentum and we know the quality of the guys on our bench.

“We were looking around half-time anyway and we felt the game had really opened up early, and someone like Josh can make an impact there. It’s such a 23-man game now.”

For Wales, it was a case of more misery and a 14th consecutive Six Nations defeat – a run that stretches back to 2023.

Head coach Steve Tandy said he was “devastated” after his side had come so close to an upset after suffering heavy opening defeats to England and France.

“That was a step in the right direction, but we’ve got to be better next time,” said Tandy, who returned to his native Wales last summer after spending six years as Scotland defence coach.

“There was a lot to like in the first half with how we attacked the game. That was excellent.

“There was more of what we wanted to see as a group. I’m coaching this team and I’m devastated for them. It’s a snapshot of where we want to be.

“There’s large parts of that game where if we keep growing and adapting, we’ll be in the fight.”