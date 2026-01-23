Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Williams, the Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back, has called time on his career in international rugby union.

The 34-year-old retires after earning 93 caps and scoring 21 tries for Wales, with his glittering career including two Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam.

Part of two Lions tours, with five Test appearances in the 2017 and 2021 series against New Zealand and South Africa, Williams established himself as one of the finest players of his generation.

From an amateur player, while juggling a job as a scaffolder in the Port Talbot steelworks, Williams started his career with Scarlets in 2011 with a Wales debut following less than a year on.

Williams last featured for Wales in the 2025 Six Nations opener, with France dishing out a 43-0 hammering, spelling the beginning of the end for Warren Gatland before his departure mid-way through the championship after a 14th consecutive defeat in all competitions against Italy.

Williams, after seven years with Scarlets, also featured for Saracens and Cardiff. After spending time with Newcastle Red Bull last year, after walking away from international duty, Williams will remain involved domestically.

"From working as a scaffolder in Port Talbot steelworks, to pulling on that famous red jersey,” he said.

"It's been a journey built on hard work, sacrifice and the support of so many people along the way.

"The dedicated and loyal Welsh fans. Amazing team-mates, great coaches, the backroom staff and friends.

"To also represent the British and Irish Lions on two tours, and earn five caps, is an experience I'll always be grateful for.

"I step away from international rugby with no regrets, only pride and gratitude for the opportunity given to me. Diolch."