Wales welcome back key figure Taulupe Faletau in bid to end losing run against Italy

Taulupe Faletau will end a 16-month absence from Test rugby in Wales’ Six Nations clash against Italy.

The 34-year-old, who has won 104 Wales caps and played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, returns as one of two changes to the side hammered 43-0 by France last Friday.

Number eight Faletau has not made a Test appearance since suffering a broken arm during a 2023 World Cup pool victory over Georgia, with a string of fitness issues keeping him out of action over the last year or so.

Faletau becomes the most fifth most capped Welshman in his own right after Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, George North and Dan Biggar.

Scarlets centre Eddie James will make his first Test start as Wales seek to end a record run of 13 straight international defeats at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

James, whose three Test caps have all come from the bench, replaces Owen Watkin after the Ospreys centre suffered a serious knee injury in Paris.

Head coach Warren Gatland said: “This has been an important week with a lot of hard work put in during training.

“We want to be accurate and disciplined on Saturday. It’s about our execution and how we manage the game.

“We know Italy are a quality side with physical players and are looking forward to a good contest.

“We’re excited for the challenge on Saturday.”

Back-row forward Aaron Wainwright takes his place on the replacements’ bench after a nasty facial cut against France forced him off early on.

Wales have not lost in Rome since 2007 but have been beaten by the Azzurri in two of their last three meetings.

Gatland’s squad have spent the week training on the Cote d’Azur in the south of France for a game billed as one of the most important for Welsh rugby in recent memory.

Defeat to Italy would leave Wales with the very real prospect of a second winless Six Nations campaign and wooden spoon, putting Gatland’s position under intense scrutiny.

Wales team to face Italy in Rome (Saturday 8 February, 2.15pm GMT): 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Evan Lloyd, 3 Henry Thomas; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Eddie James, 13 Nick Tompkins, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Aaron Wainwright; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Dan Edwards, 23 Blair Murray.

